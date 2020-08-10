Royal Caribbean (RCL) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 37.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.77.

Based on Royal Caribbean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.03 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.44 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.44 billion and had a net profit of $250 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCL in relation to earlier this year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

