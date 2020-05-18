Royal Caribbean (RCL) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL) on May 15 and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.45, close to its 52-week low of $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hardiman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Hardiman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Peloton Interactive, and Booking Holdings.

Royal Caribbean has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.80, which is a 97.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Royal Caribbean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion and net profit of $273 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.33 billion and had a net profit of $316 million.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

