Royal Caribbean (RCL) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL) on May 8 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Caribbean is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.33, implying a 69.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $135.32 and a one-year low of $19.25. Currently, Royal Caribbean has an average volume of 19.54M.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It operates global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.