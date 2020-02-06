Royal Caribbean (RCL) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Felicia Hendrix maintained a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean (RCL) yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hendrix is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Hendrix covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line, MGM Resorts, and Carnival.

Royal Caribbean has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.55, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $161.00 price target.

Based on Royal Caribbean’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $273 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $316 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Eyal Ofer, a Director at RCL bought 2,586 shares for a total of $65,064.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise vacation company. It owns and operates global cruise brands, namely Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. It also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.