Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on February 21, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), with a price target of C$106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.62, close to its 52-week high of $82.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Royal Bank Of Canada has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.51.

Royal Bank Of Canada’s market cap is currently $118.2B and has a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.00.

