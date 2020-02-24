Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Gets a Buy Rating from CIBC

In a report released yesterday, Robert Sedran from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), with a price target of C$120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.62, close to its 52-week high of $82.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Sedran is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Sedran covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Royal Bank Of Canada has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $83.62.

The company has a one-year high of $82.74 and a one-year low of $73.20. Currently, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average volume of 910.6K.

