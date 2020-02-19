Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR24.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.77.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Ahold Delhaize is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $23.27.

Based on Royal Ahold Delhaize’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $601 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $590 million.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office.