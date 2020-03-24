Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.74.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $23.77 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $20.25. Currently, Royal Ahold Delhaize has an average volume of 34.85K.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office.