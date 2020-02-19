Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) Gets a Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Thomas Davies maintained a Sell rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) on February 14 and set a price target of EUR18.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Davies is ranked #4391 out of 5925 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $22.68 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Royal Ahold Delhaize’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $601 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $590 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office.