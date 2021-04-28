Roxgold (ROGFF) Receives a Buy from Cormark Securities

Cormark Securities analyst Richard Gray maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.69.

Gray has an average return of 64.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Gray is ranked #1701 out of 7481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.04, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.15 million and net profit of $7.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.21 million and had a net profit of $3.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.