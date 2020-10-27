Roxgold (ROGFF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) on October 15 and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.32, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.87 average price target, representing a 38.5% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.11 million and net profit of $5.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.