Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on April 8, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$1.40. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.63.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.06 average price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.21 million and net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.96 million and had a net profit of $4.09 million.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.