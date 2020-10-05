Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

In a report issued on September 30, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF), with a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.27.

Walker has an average return of 54.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #291 out of 6960 analysts.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.91, which is a 51.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.11 million and net profit of $5.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.5 million.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.