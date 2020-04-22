Roxgold (ROGFF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF) on April 20 and set a price target of C$1.65. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.74.

Walker has an average return of 13.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #1928 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.14, a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.90 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.21 million and net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.96 million and had a net profit of $4.09 million.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.