Roth Capital Thinks Vivos Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Scott Henry from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.80, close to its 52-week low of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Henry is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Henry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, and Champions Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivos Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.31 million and GAAP net loss of $6.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.09 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.