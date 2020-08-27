Roth Capital Thinks Quhuo’s Stock is Going to Recover

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Quhuo (QH) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.33, close to its 52-week low of $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Quhuo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing.