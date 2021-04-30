Roth Capital Thinks Quhuo’s Stock is Going to Recover

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi reiterated a Buy rating on Quhuo (QH) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.77, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 55.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quhuo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Based on Quhuo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $770 million and GAAP net loss of $9.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $410 million and had a net profit of $26.62 million.

Quhuo Ltd is a workforce operational solution platform in China. The company provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing.