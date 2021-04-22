Roth Capital Thinks PureCycle Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Howard Kim- April 22, 2021, 5:08 AM EDT

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.60, close to its 52-week low of $22.43.

PureCycle Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts