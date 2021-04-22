Roth Capital Thinks PureCycle Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

PureCycle Technologies (PCT) received a Buy rating and a $45.00 price target from Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.60, close to its 52-week low of $22.43.

PureCycle Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

