Roth Capital Thinks Americas Silver’s Stock is Going to Recover

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Americas Silver (USAS) yesterday and set a price target of $2.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.68, close to its 52-week low of $1.59.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Americas Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.61, which is a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Based on Americas Silver’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.67 million and GAAP net loss of $8.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.05 million.

Americas Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and exploration of mineral resource properties. It focuses its operation in Mexico and the United States. The company was founded by Peter Jude Hawley on May 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.