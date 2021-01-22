Roth Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

Roth Capital analyst Jonathan Aschoff maintained a Buy rating on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) on December 17 and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Aschoff has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.8% success rate. Aschoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moleculin Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.33, implying a 242.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Moleculin Biotech’s market cap is currently $66.84M and has a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.15.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its Annamycin product candidate helps in the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company’s preclinical small molecule portfolios focus on the modulation of hard-to-target tumor cell signaling mechanisms and the metabolism of tumors. Moleculin Biotech was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.