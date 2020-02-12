Roth Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Shopify (SHOP)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Shopify (SHOP) today and set a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $543.90, close to its 52-week high of $593.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 49.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shopify is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $468.92, representing a -17.6% downside. In a report issued on January 29, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.89 and a one-year low of $169.56. Currently, Shopify has an average volume of 1.87M.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops.

