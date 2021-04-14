Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Jiayin Group (JFIN)

In a report released today, Craig Irwin from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jiayin Group (JFIN), with a price target of $9.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Irwin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Orion Energy Systems, Workhorse Group, and Lsi Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jiayin Group with a $9.30 average price target.

Jiayin Group’s market cap is currently $422.5M and has a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.07.

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.