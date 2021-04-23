Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Evolution Petroleum (EPM) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.13.

Evolution Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Evolution Petroleum’s market cap is currently $104.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q. Cagan in September 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.