Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Digital Turbine (APPS)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $10.00 average price target, which is a 141.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Digital Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.02 million and net profit of $3.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APPS in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.