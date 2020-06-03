Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Remark Media.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.81, implying a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.13 and a one-year low of $3.48. Currently, Digital Turbine has an average volume of 2.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APPS in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.