Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Remark Media (MARK)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Remark Media (MARK) yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 53.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Remark Media has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Remark Media’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $686K and GAAP net loss of $4.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.77 million.

Remark Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. It owns and operates digital media properties that deliver content. The provides websites and applications for mobile devices, which include travel, personal finance, social media, young adult lifestyle, and entertainment category. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.