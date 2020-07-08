Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Remark Media (MARK)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Remark Media (MARK) yesterday and set a price target of $4.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Remark Media with a $4.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.56 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Remark Media has an average volume of 34.33M.

Remark Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. It owns and operates digital media properties that deliver content. The provides websites and applications for mobile devices, which include travel, personal finance, social media, young adult lifestyle, and entertainment category. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.