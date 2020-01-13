Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $9.58 average price target.

Based on Digital Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business.