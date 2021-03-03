Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Boqii Holding (BQ)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Boqii Holding (BQ), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boqii Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boqii Holding Ltd is engaged in the business of selling pet products through online stores. The store provides pet foods, health products, pet grooming products, pet bathing products, pet toys, fish tank, aquatic fertilizer, temperature control equipment, oxygen pump, and other related products. Also, the company sells its products through offline channels to pet stores and hospitals.