Roth Capital Remains a Buy on Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, representing a 62.3% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.97 million and GAAP net loss of $4.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $638.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Gerard Wendolowski, the COO of ASPU bought 4,167 shares for a total of $9,501.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.