Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin maintained a Hold rating on Orion Energy Systems (OESX) yesterday and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.70, close to its 52-week high of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Irwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.3% success rate. Irwin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Darling Ingredients, and Koninklijke Philips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Energy Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $5.10 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Orion Energy Systems has an average volume of 392.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OESX in relation to earlier this year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS).