Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Alarm (ALRM)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on Alarm (ALRM) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.90, close to its 52-week low of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $64.14 average price target.

Alarm’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 43.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.05.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.