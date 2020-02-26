Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Alarm (ALRM)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Alarm (ALRM), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.76, close to its 52-week low of $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $54.00 average price target.

Based on Alarm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $13.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.93 million.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.