Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Etsy (ETSY)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Etsy (ETSY) yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.10, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.35 and a one-year low of $39.76. Currently, Etsy has an average volume of 2.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETSY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Etsy, Inc. engages in the management of an online marketplace. It operates a technology platform which allows sellers to manage and scale their business. The company offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More on ETSY: