Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Clarus (CLAR)

In a report released today, Matt Koranda from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clarus (CLAR), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.00.

Koranda has an average return of 45.0% when recommending Clarus.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is ranked #1302 out of 7348 analysts.

Clarus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Clarus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.49 million and net profit of $1.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.2 million and had a net profit of $3.49 million.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.