Roth Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Aspen Group (ASPU)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.87, close to its 52-week high of $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $638.2K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in October 2019, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 8,334 shares for a total of $20,252.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University.

