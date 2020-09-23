Roth Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings (FTHM) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 55.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fathom Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.