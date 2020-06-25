Roth Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Digital Turbine (APPS)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine (APPS) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35, close to its 52-week high of $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 56.2% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mitek Systems, Remark Media, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.13, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Digital Turbine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $39.35 million and net profit of $13.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.86 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Digital Turbine, Inc. engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Advertising segment, which is comprised of Operator and OEM (O&O) business. The O&O is an advertiser solution for unique and exclusive carrier and OEM inventory. The company was founded on November 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.