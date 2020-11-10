Roth Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on CarPartscom (PRTS)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarPartscom (PRTS), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarPartscom with a $18.60 average price target.

Based on CarPartscom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $1.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTS in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.

