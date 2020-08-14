Roth Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Inuvo (INUV)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Inuvo (INUV) today and set a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Mitek Systems.

Inuvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.43.

Based on Inuvo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.93 million and GAAP net loss of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.46 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. It provides platforms that can automatically identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social, and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey, and Digital Publishing. ValidClick is a software for publishers that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. IntentKey is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. Digital Publishing includes branded web properties with content developed, edited, and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.