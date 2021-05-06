Roth Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on fuboTV (FUBO)

Brian Anderson- May 6, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV (FUBO) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $45.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $62.29 and a one-year low of $8.12. Currently, fuboTV has an average volume of 14.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts