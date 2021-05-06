Roth Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on fuboTV (FUBO)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on fuboTV (FUBO) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $45.43 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $62.29 and a one-year low of $8.12. Currently, fuboTV has an average volume of 14.41M.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks