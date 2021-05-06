Roth Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Roth Capital analyst Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) on May 4 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.86, close to its 52-week high of $54.96.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lemaitre Vascular with a $59.80 average price target, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Lemaitre Vascular’s market cap is currently $1.07B and has a P/E ratio of 44.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LMAT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Lawrence Jasinski, a Director at LMAT sold 7,500 shares for a total of $384,525.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.