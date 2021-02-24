Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Veritone (VERI)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.0% and a 62.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veritone with a $33.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Veritone’s market cap is currently $1.27B and has a P/E ratio of -17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 69.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.