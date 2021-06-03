Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Phunware (PHUN)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phunware (PHUN), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 55.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Fathom Holdings, and Remark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phunware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

The company has a one-year high of $3.34 and a one-year low of $0.60. Currently, Phunware has an average volume of 9.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PHUN in relation to earlier this year.

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.