Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Marchex (MCHX)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Marchex (MCHX) today and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marchex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.38, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Marchex’s market cap is currently $125.8M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCHX in relation to earlier this year.

Marchex, Inc. is a call analytics company, which engages in provision call solutions for marketers, sales and developers. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace, and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education and careers, financial services, legal, real estate, and senior living industries. It delivers data insights and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support its customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company was founded by Russell C. Horowitz, Ethan A. Caldwell, Peter Christothoulou, and John Keister on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.