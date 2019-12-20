Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.4% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $256K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.