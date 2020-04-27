Roth Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 50.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.07, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on April 17, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Glu Mobile’s market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of 125.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.66.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Chris Akhavan, the SVP, Business & Corp. Dev. of GLUU sold 701,832 shares for a total of $4,884,805.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, Americas excluding United States of America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo in May 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.