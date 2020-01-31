Roth Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Mitek Systems (MITK)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mitek Systems (MITK), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 47.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mitek Systems with a $10.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mitek Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.28 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MITK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded on December 16, 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.