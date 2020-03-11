Roth Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Aspen Group (ASPU)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Group (ASPU) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 49.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33, a 42.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.27 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 167.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University.