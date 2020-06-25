Roth Capital Believes Veritone (VERI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.33, close to its 52-week high of $19.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 56.2% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, Mitek Systems, and Remark Media.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

The company has a one-year high of $19.67 and a one-year low of $1.22. Currently, Veritone has an average volume of 920.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.